‘World Food Day’ observed at GCWUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) In connection with the World Food Day, a series of activities under the theme “Water is Life, Water is Food, Leave No One Behind” was organized by the Department of Food Science and Technology, Government College Women University Faisalabad here on Monday.

An awareness walk was arranged followed by a poster competition and product display.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli led the walk with Chairperson Department of Food Science and Technology Prof Dr Aysha Sameen, dignitaries, faculty members, and students.

The participants carried banners and placards adorned with messages promoting safe and nutritious

food as well as raising awareness about eradicating hunger.

Chairperson Prof Dr Aysha Sameen shared her insights and underscored the significance of food security while encouraging the adoption of healthy food practices to overcome the menace of malnutrition.

Meanwhile, a poster-making competition was also held. The participants expressed their imagination through posters and slogans.

Separately, there were numerous food products comprising valuable counterparts of fruits and vegetable processing, innovative bakery items, and enriched beverages.