World Health Day mark to build fairer, healthier world

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Health experts on Wednesday stressed for improving access to quality health care facilities and called for mass awareness on 'World health day' to counter multiple terrible diseases.

Leading Cardiologist in Multan Prof Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed has urged all citizens to contribute in making the country environment safe and healthy for young generations.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said strict implementation of preventive measures could avoid environmental risks and improve the level of health through creating awareness among masses specially in remote areas.

The consequences of self-medication include incorrect self-diagnosis, delays in seeking appropriate medical advice, potential adverse reactions, worsening of the condition, dangerous drug interaction, he explained Dr Rana said that the objectives of the health day is to raise awareness among people about personal hygiene, guaranteeing a clean home environment, avoid self medication and early treatments of diseases.

He said every year, April 7 is celebrated as World Health Day to spread awareness about quality living and the importance of health.

He said that, "We are now witnessing the third wave of the coronavirus, now, it has become even more important to mark this day and focus on taking preventive measures to handle the issue seriously.

"The theme of this year's World Health Day is to build a fairer and healthier world, it will not be possible until the potential of digital is well exploited to take quality healthcare to people in far corners of the world, he urged.

Another specialist Dr Ayesha Rasheed highlighted the importance of spreading awareness and education about regular, comprehensive check-ups, to facilitate the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, noting risk factors such as obesity, hypertension, and diabetes.

She said that the positive part of COVID is that made most of us realize the importance of staying fit, strong, and increasing immunity.

She urged people to follow a healthy life style and exempt oily foods from their routine, adding, nutrition was input and a foundation for health and development, however healthy food and diet make a body fit and immune to diseases.