World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PMO

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, in his message of felicitation on social media platform X, says his country looks forward to working closely with new government and people of Pakistan on mutual interests.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) The world leaders including the United Nations Secretary General, felicitating Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of Prime Minister, have wished for development and prosperity of Pakistan.

In his message on behalf of the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, said the United Nations looks forward to continuing cooperation with the country on a wide array of issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his message of felicitation, highlighted friendly nature of Russia-Pakistan relations. He also wished Shehbaz Sharif every success in his important capacity as head of the government.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning, in a regular press briefing in Beijing, expressed hope that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can achieve a greater accomplishment in the cause of national development.

The Spokesperson also commended positive statement of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding China-Pakistan relations and China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In his post of social media platform X, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif on taking the oath as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, in a cable message, wished Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif success, and the people of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.

The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, in their separate messages wished Shehbaz Sharif's success and for further development and growth of bilateral relations.

President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed his belief that relations between Turkiye and Pakistan will deepen and expand during the new period.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in his message of felicitation, expressed determination to further strengthen the relationship between both Islamic brotherly countries. He also expressed desire that the new government would put all-out efforts for the betterment of people and the country.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has telephoned and felicitated his newly elected counterpart Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath of his office. Anwar Ibrahim also expressed good wishes for PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif upon which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked his Malaysian counterpart.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, in his message, expressed his best wishes for the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the nation. He also prayed for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

In his message of felicitation, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, emphasized that through joint efforts, both the countries would enhance and expand long-term bilateral partnership.

President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto, in a message of felicitation on his official social medial handle X, said Kenya looks forward to working with the newly elected prime minister of Pakistan in escalating bilateral ties for the prosperity of the people of the two countries.

