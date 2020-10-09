World Post Day observed

UrduPoint.com
Fri 09th October 2020

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, a ceremony in the connection of 'World Post Day' was organized at General Post Office (GPO) Sukkur on Friday with a renewed pledge to continue efforts for raising awareness of the role of the postal sector and its contribution to the social and economic development of countries.

Addressing the function, Chief Post and other speakers in their address said Pakistan Post traditionally celebrated the World Post Day hand in hand with Universal Postal Union (UPU) with a resolve to provide postal services, financial services, customised e-services, logistics services to the customers meeting the demands of the technology driven competitive environment.

They said Pakistan Post was emphasising in the use of new communication and information technologies to move beyond what was traditionally regarded as its core postal business, keeping pace with the changing communications market.

Giving background of the day, speakers said that, from the earliest times in history, 'postal services' existed in the form of messengers who travelled large distances on foot or horseback. In the 1600s and 1700s, many countries set up national postage systems and entered into bilateral agreements for the exchange of mail between countries.

On the occasion, senior post master Syed Shahid Hussain, dputy post master Muhammad Alim Soomro, Ghulam Mustafa Mirani, Nawab Ali, Akbar Khoso and other also spoke.

