World powers play imperative role towards long-standing IIOJK, Palestine dispute: Mushaal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Human Rights, Mushaal Mullick on Sunday urged the world powers to play their imperative role towards the long-standing Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine dispute.

Speaking at the annual event of Darbar Mohra Sharif, Mishal Malik stated that the ongoing crisis in Palestine, particularly the tensions with Israel, reflected the same adversities Kashmir faces under Indian subjugation.

Mishal Malik pointed out that the Indian government is involved in promoting extremism and terrorism in occupied Kashmir, Israel is similarly involved in serious human rights violations in Palestine. Just like in occupied Kashmir, Muslims in Palestine are subjected to harsh treatment, mosques are being desecrated and violence is being inflicted upon the innocent people.

India has unleashed a new wave of grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

However, the unyielding resilience of the Kashmiris is often viewed as a divine blessing from Allah.

She highlighted the role of Peer Mohra Sharif in propagating the message of peace and love with Kashmir. She underlined that islam teaches its followers to treat each other with brotherhood, empathy, altruism, sacrifice and love. Mohra Sharif has significantly served Islam and humanity by teaching the value of setting aside personal desires to establish a connection with God.

Drawing from Islamic history, it is evident that the religion was among the pioneers in granting rights to women, encompassing property, divorce, and even business rights. This progressive stance is epitomized by Hazrat Khadijah's business acumen, which underscores the immense power women can wield. Bibi Fatima's life is not just a tale of struggles but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for women globally.