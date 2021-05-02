UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Press Freedom Day Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 04:30 PM

World Press Freedom Day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :World Press Freedom Day will be marked on May 3 (Monday) across the globe including Pakistan to highlight that freedom of the press and freedom of expression are fundamental human rights.

This day reminds people that many journalists face severe circumstances in line of their duty to dig out truth for in the best interest of general public.

World Press Freedom Day gives people the chance to pay tribute to media professionals who risked or lost their lives in the line of duty.

Many communities, organizations, and individuals take part in the activities of the day through various events such as art exhibitions, dinners featuring keynote speakers, and awards nights to honor those who risked their lives to bring news to the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World May Media Best

Recent Stories

UAE and US host joint AML / CFT training sessions

53 seconds ago

UAE ranked among top 10 countries in 28 competitiv ..

1 minute ago

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood ..

46 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

46 minutes ago

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

3 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Almaty

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.