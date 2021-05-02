World Press Freedom Day tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :World Press Freedom Day will be marked on May 3 (Monday) across the globe including Pakistan to highlight that freedom of the press and freedom of expression are fundamental human rights.

This day reminds people that many journalists face severe circumstances in line of their duty to dig out truth for in the best interest of general public.

World Press Freedom Day gives people the chance to pay tribute to media professionals who risked or lost their lives in the line of duty.

Many communities, organizations, and individuals take part in the activities of the day through various events such as art exhibitions, dinners featuring keynote speakers, and awards nights to honor those who risked their lives to bring news to the world.