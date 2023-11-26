Open Menu

World's Biggest Problem At The Moment Palestine: Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2023 | 08:40 PM

World's biggest problem at the moment Palestine: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Pakistani Diaspora in middle East and Islamic Countries Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said the biggest problem in the world at the moment is Palestine.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Ashrafi held a press conference here at Lahore Press Club. Chairman Minority Alliance Dr. Paul Bhatti and other minority leaders were also present.

Ashrafi said peace should be established by ending war in Gaza, while establishing an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital was the only solution to the issue.

To a question on Jaranwala incident, Ashrafi said "even today we apologise for what happened. The people of Pakistan, the army and the clerics together thwarted the Indian plan of rioting in Pakistan."

Chairman All Pakistan Minorities Alliance Dr. Paul Bhatti said that Palestine and Kashmir are the biggest problems of the world; if these two problems are solved, then peace would be possible around the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Prime Minister World Army Palestine Minority Gaza Alliance Middle East Jaranwala All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

2 days ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan