(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Pakistani Diaspora in middle East and Islamic Countries Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said the biggest problem in the world at the moment is Palestine.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Allama Ashrafi held a press conference here at Lahore Press Club. Chairman Minority Alliance Dr. Paul Bhatti and other minority leaders were also present.

Ashrafi said peace should be established by ending war in Gaza, while establishing an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital was the only solution to the issue.

To a question on Jaranwala incident, Ashrafi said "even today we apologise for what happened. The people of Pakistan, the army and the clerics together thwarted the Indian plan of rioting in Pakistan."

Chairman All Pakistan Minorities Alliance Dr. Paul Bhatti said that Palestine and Kashmir are the biggest problems of the world; if these two problems are solved, then peace would be possible around the world.