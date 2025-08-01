World’s First Advanced Dust Suspension System Installed In Lahore To Combat Smog
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 01, 2025 | 08:08 PM
System, which includes 15 anti-smog guns, will spray fine water mist into air to eliminate harmful pollution particles
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2025) In a groundbreaking step to tackle the worsening smog crisis, the installation of the world’s first advanced Dust Suspension System on Friday started in Lahore.
The system, which includes 15 anti-smog guns, will spray fine water mist into the air to eliminate harmful pollution particles.
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif shared the development on social media platform X, announcing that the state-of-the-art system has arrived in Lahore and installation is currently underway.
“These modern fog cannons use micro water spraying technology to clear hazardous airborne particles such as PM2.5 and PM10 from the atmosphere,” she stated. The system will be integrated with Punjab’s Real-Time Air Quality Monitoring Network and the Environmental Protection Force for enhanced coordination and efficiency.
The CM further explained that the system is designed to activate automatically when pollution levels rise beyond a certain threshold, ensuring a swift and responsive approach to deteriorating air quality.
Highlighting the innovation behind the initiative, Maryam Nawaz said the system will leverage satellite data, drones, QR-coded sensors, and air-based tracking to monitor and manage environmental conditions. She called it a major breakthrough in the province's efforts to combat air pollution.
“With determination, technology, innovation, and public participation, we will, Insha’Allah, win the fight against smog,” she affirmed.
