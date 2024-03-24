Writer, Journalist Ahmad Bashir Remembered On Birth Anniversary
Published March 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Writer, journalist and intellectual Ahmed Bashir was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Sunday.
Born in Aimanabad near Gujranwala on March 24, 1923, Ahmed Bashir obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Srinagar and went to Bombay for a career in acting but soon started writing for film magazines.
After the partition of India, he came to Pakistan settle permanently here.
Ahmad Bashir worked for several newspapers.
However, he is remembered for his days at Daily Imroze where he introduced feature writing in urdu press.
He also obtained training in film direction from Hollywood on a state scholarship.
He also worked for the Department of Films & Publications and later for the National Film Development Corporation (NAFDEC). Bashir was also a portrait writer.
His book "Jo Milay Thay Raaste Mein" contained pen sketches of eminent literary personalities including Mumtaz Mufti,
Krishan Chandar, Meeraji, Chiragh Hasan Hasrat, Hasrat Mohani and Kishwar Naheed.
He also wrote an autobiographical novel “Dil Bhatkey Ga”.
Ahmed Bashir also produced directed an Urdu film, Neela Parbat in 1969.
