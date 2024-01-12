WSSC DIKhan cleanliness drive under Khushal KP Programme in full swing

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A cleanliness drive under the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme launched by The Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC) DI Khan was in full swing to keep the city neat and clean, under which main drains of the city was clean and garbage was removed from different localities.

The WSSC has started cleaning drains in the six urban union councils to allow easy flow of sewage with collaboration with HEADS (Health education and Development Society) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

Chief Executive Officer WSSC DI Khan Syed Sada Hussain Shah visited the newly constructed solid waste collection points and reviewed the ongoing cleaning campaign at different places with the officials of HEADS and IRC.

A walk was also organised to raise awareness among people about cleanliness. A large number of people from across the society including the CEO of WSSC participated, carrying placards and banners to promote cleanliness and hygiene.

Speaking on the occasion Syed Sada Hussain Shah said that the role of WSSC was important in cleaning the city and sanitation situation had improved due to its efforts.

He said, "We are committed to providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan and the cleanliness drive of the city under the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme is a step towards achieving this goal."

Cleanliness is an integral part of the Muslim faith and a hallmark of civilised societies,” he said.

He called for raising awareness among the general public about the importance of keeping the environment clean.

He said all resources would be used to make a city green and clean.

Special teams will monitor the campaign in the area, he said adding special arrangements will be made to remove the garbage after collected from the main drains for which WSSC will arrange vehicles.

He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains but it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed off easily.