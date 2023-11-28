XPCC delegation, Shah discuss cultural ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A China Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) delegation, headed by Liu Jianming, discussed bolstering cultural ties with Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah at Heritage Division on Tuesday.

In the meeting, both stressed the importance of enhancing cultural connections between the two countries.

The minister highly praised China's visionary leadership of President Xi Jingping.

Jamal Shah highlighted the strong bond between Pakistan and China and encouraged Chinese investment in Pakistani historical heritage sites like Takht-e-Bahi.

He said the friendship between Pakistan and China is higher than mountains, deeper than the ocean, sweeter than honey and stronger than steel. Today, we will witness the manifestation of this friendship through art and cultural heritage.

The minister apprised that his ministry plans to organize a second China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cultural caravan aimed at promoting economic ties and strengthening cultural bonds between Pakistan, China and the Central Asian States. The cultural caravan will be composed of diverse groups of Pakistani, Chinese and Central Asian artists, musicians, photographers, anthropologists, writers and filmmakers.

Liu Jianming, the Deputy Party Secretary and Deputy Political Commissioner of XPCC, highlighted an extensive history of cultural exchanges.

He emphasized the significance of agriculture, tourism, and culture as crucial domains for enhancing people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and China.

He said that cultural exchanges, and cooperation in agriculture and tourism sectors would help advance the exceptional friendship between Pakistan and China.

The delegation comprised of Tian Yonghao, Director-General of Bureau of Agricultural and Rural Affairs of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, Wang Zibin, Director-General of Bureau of Culture, Physical education, Radio, Television and Tourism, Sun Wei, Director-General of Office of Foreign Affairs of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, Han Gen, Director of Agricultural Department of Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co.,Ltd., Yuan Hongxing, Deputy Director of Foreign Affairs Service Center of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (Interpreter), Yu Yu, Associate Dean of Xinjiang academy of Agricultural and Reclamation Science, Ma Chunhui, Vice President of Shihezi University, Zhang Bin, Chairman of the board of Xinjiang Beixin Road and Bridge Group Co.,Ltd, Li Wenchun, General Manager of Xinjiang Yinfeng Modern Agricultural Equipment Co.,Ltd and Li Jianping, Director of Department of International.