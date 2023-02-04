“You need Doob Maro movement,” coalition govt reacts to Khan’s Jail Bharo movement

(@Abdulla99267510)

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi in Islamabad on Saturday, she said Imran Khan has pushed the country at the edge of default.

The Minister lamented last government of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for not equipping the provincial police and counter terrorism department. She said PTI did not take adequate action against terrorism despite receiving enough resources from the Federal government.

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticized Imran Khan for victimizing his political opponents. He said political opponents of Imran Khan were jailed in fake cases.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said PTI's government in KP was corrupt.

He said asked the interim-government of KP to inquire the corruption of last government.

The Special Assistant said Imran Khan is blaming former President Asif Ali Zardari only to get attention.

Besides it, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta ullah Tarar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was perhaps misguided over interpretation of “Jail Bharo Movement”.

Taking to Twitter, Tarar said, “These movements underscore revocation of bails granted in all cases, whether ongoing or postponed. “Does Mr Khan wish the bails granted to him in cases of foreign funding, cipher, and toshakhana revoked”,.

The reaction came after Khan “Jail Bharo Tehreek”, saying that members of the PTI and its supporters were being targeted in revenge activities. “We are not afraid of arrests,” he added.