UrduPoint.com

“You Need Doob Maro Movement,” Coalition Govt Reacts To Khan’s Jail Bharo Movement

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 04, 2023 | 09:38 PM

“You need Doob Maro movement,” coalition govt reacts to Khan’s Jail Bharo movement

Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi has criticized Imran Khan saying that his political opponents were jailed in fake cases.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says nation is facing difficulties due to imprudent policies of Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi in Islamabad on Saturday, she said Imran Khan has pushed the country at the edge of default.

The Minister lamented last government of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for not equipping the provincial police and counter terrorism department. She said PTI did not take adequate action against terrorism despite receiving enough resources from the Federal government.

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticized Imran Khan for victimizing his political opponents. He said political opponents of Imran Khan were jailed in fake cases.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said PTI's government in KP was corrupt.

He said asked the interim-government of KP to inquire the corruption of last government.

The Special Assistant said Imran Khan is blaming former President Asif Ali Zardari only to get attention.

Besides it, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta ullah Tarar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was perhaps misguided over interpretation of “Jail Bharo Movement”.

Taking to Twitter, Tarar said, “These movements underscore revocation of bails granted in all cases, whether ongoing or postponed. “Does Mr Khan wish the bails granted to him in cases of foreign funding, cipher, and toshakhana revoked”,.

The reaction came after Khan “Jail Bharo Tehreek”, saying that members of the PTI and its supporters were being targeted in revenge activities. “We are not afraid of arrests,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Maryam Aurangzeb Faisal Karim Kundi Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 74,896sqm Al Qara ..

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 74,896sqm Al Qara&#039;in Park 4

10 minutes ago
 UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, pres ..

UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, preserving natural resources for f ..

25 minutes ago
 We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peo ..

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions, and beliefs: ..

55 minutes ago
 Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Win ..

Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Windies

30 minutes ago
 Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, I ..

Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, Israeli-style settler tactics i ..

30 minutes ago
 Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.