Youm-e-Ali: educational institutes in Sindh to remain closed on April 1

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Sindh school education and Literacy Departmnet has declared April 01 (Monday) Ramazan 21 as holiday on account of 'Youm-e-Ali' for the all public and private sector educational institutions in the Sindh.

This was announced after the approval of the competent authority as per decision taken in the meeting of Sub-Committee of Steering Committee held on November 13, 2023.