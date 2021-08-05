UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Istehsal Kasmir Observed Across Balochistan To Show Solidarity With Kashmirs

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Rallies were taken out on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir across Balochistan here Thursday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and strongly condemn revoking the Articles 370 and 35A of Indian constitution two years ago.

The day was observed in all districts of the province including Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Sibi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Dalabandin, Pashin, Kohlu and Jaffarabad.

A rally was taken out from Deputy Commissioner Office in Mastung which was led by Deputy Commission Ilyas Kabzai. The rally was attended by the officials of administration, staff, tribal elders and other people.

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Muhammad Imran Ibrahim Bangulzai led the rally which was carried out from DC office. Political parties and civil society also took out rallies to observe the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Day.

The participants were holding banners and placards with slogans in favor of oppressed Kashmiris and against Indian atrocities and aggression. The were also holding flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, the speakers demanded international human organizations that they should take notice of India for violating international law and human rights in Occupied Kashmir and should play their due role for addressing of Kashmir issue.

They said the people of Balochistan express their solidarity with Kashmiri people through observing Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir in the province and we stand shoulder to shoulder with oppressed people of Kashmir in difficult time.

