PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Like other provinces, Youm-e-Takbeer (day of greatness) to mark the successful nuclear test conducted 25 years ago at Chaghi district in Balochistan, was celebrated with great national enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday.

From Chitral to DI Khan and Kohistan to Khyber, the residents of all districts of KP, officials of the government departments, NGOs, civil society organizations, intelligentsia, labourers and students participated in rallies, seminars, declamation contests and walks to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer with immense zeal and enthusiasm.

May 28 this year marks the silver jubilee celebrations of the historical moment when Pakistan successfully detonated nuclear devices in the Chagi district, Balochistan, and joined the prestigious club of the nuclear weapon states in the world.

The successful six nuclear tests made Pakistan as the 7th nuclear weapon state of the world and 1st country of the Muslim Ummah.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for prosperous Pakistan, the independence of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the eternal peace of all the martyrs of Pakistan.

Rich tributes were paid to the political leadership including former Prime Ministers (PMs) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, scientists and officials of all the relevant organizations for making Pakistan an atomic power.

"Pakistan was compelled to test the nuclear weapon in response to a series of nuclear tests by India on May 11-13, 1998 and has successfully conducted six nuclear tests on May 28 of the same year to restore the security balance and maintain deterrence equilibrium in the region," said Manzoorul Haq, the former Ambassador of Pakistan while talking to APP.

He said the historic day was a source of immense pride for the whole Pakistani nation and Muslim Ummah.

The country's atomic capability increased and respect among comity of nations and its voice was strongly heard internationally, he remarked.

Brigadier (Retd), Mehmood Shah, former Secretary of Law and Order of the erstwhile Fata said that May 28 was a historic day that frustrated the nefarious designs of the enemy countries.

He said India had illegally landed its troops in the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) capital Srinagar on October 26, 1947, and deprived its people of the right of self-determination as promised to them by the UN Security Council to date.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir stood up against the Indian's illegal occupation and succeeded to liberate Azad Kashmir from the Indian yoke.

To take revenge for the crushing defeat in Kashmir, he said the cowardly Indian occupational forces launched a predawn attack on Lahore and Sialkot sectors on September 6, 1965, without warning or declaration of war.

He said the Pakistani military backed by PAF, the Pak Navy and the strong determination of the nation, had repulsed the cowardly attacks and foiled the nefarious designs of the aggressor.

He said Pakistani forces had occupied over 1,600 kilometres of Indian territory during the 1965 War and were in a strong position to capture Delhi if the imposed war continued for a few more days.

"Our forces had reached upto Sutlaj River bridge India and was nearer to capture Delhi as PAF and Pakistan Artillery had broken back of the enemy troops." Brigadier Mehmood Shah said India continued conspiracies against Pakistan and again attacked our western and eastern borders in 1971. The enemy attacks on the civilian population inside Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during Kargil War and IAF attack at Balakot in February 2019 were sufficient proof of India's aggressive designs against Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was left with no option but to detonate its nuclear devices to restore the balance of power and maintained deterrence equilibrium in the region.

Spokesman and former MPA Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) KP Ikhtair Wali Khan said that 28th May was a historic day for Pakistan when former PM Muhammad Nawaz Sharif set aside all the international pressures and successfully conducted six nuclear tests at Chaghi Balochistan, in 1998.

He said Nawaz Sharif's government knew that Pakistan's failure to respond against Indian tests would have made it vulnerable to its aggressive neighbour.

"Even today, the anti-state elements continued hatching conspiracy against Pakistan and putting on fire the Chaghi mountains model constructed in memory of the nuclear explosions in the premises of Radio Pakistan, Peshawar on May 10, was evident of it," he said.

He said attacks on government properties and defence installations on May 9-10 exposed the barbaric mindsets of the attackers.

He said elements involved in the burning of the Chaghi model, Radio Pakistan and Jinnah House Lahore among others deserved no mercy so that no one could dare to repeat such vandalism in future.

The experts praised the services and contributions of the country's political and military leadership, scientists, engineers and all those who worked untiringly to make Pakistan a nuclear power.