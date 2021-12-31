UrduPoint.com

Youth Crushed To Death In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 01:40 PM

Youth crushed to death in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :A youngster was crushed to death in a collision between motorcycle and a speeding trailer near Zaffarullah Chowk Jahanian here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Mazhar s/o Bashir resident of village 109/10-R of Tehsil Jahanian of district Khanewal was returning home from market on motorcycle when a speeding trailer collided with the motorcycle near Zaffarullah Chowk.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot.

The rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and shifted the body to Civil Hospital Jahanian, however, police concerned has started the investigations into the incident.

Related Topics

Police Died Khanewal Jahanian Rescue 1122 Market From

Recent Stories

Karachi reports 11 cases of Omicron variant

Karachi reports 11 cases of Omicron variant

1 hour ago
 vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year 2021 – Fille ..

Vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year 2021 – Filled with Innovation and Growth

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Mee ..

OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Meeting of IIFA Bureau

2 hours ago
 Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

2 hours ago
 PM will formally launch distribution of health car ..

PM will formally launch distribution of health cards from Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.