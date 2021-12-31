Youth crushed to death in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :A youngster was crushed to death in a collision between motorcycle and a speeding trailer near Zaffarullah Chowk Jahanian here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Mazhar s/o Bashir resident of village 109/10-R of Tehsil Jahanian of district Khanewal was returning home from market on motorcycle when a speeding trailer collided with the motorcycle near Zaffarullah Chowk.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot.

The rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and shifted the body to Civil Hospital Jahanian, however, police concerned has started the investigations into the incident.