(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A youth drowned in River Jhelum here in the jurisdiction of Khushab police station on Monday.

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Arslan(19) was taking bath in the river when he went into deep water and drowned.

Rescue1122 fished out the body and shifted to the DHQ Khushab hospital.