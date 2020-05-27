Youth drowns in BRB Canal

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :A youth drowned in BRB Canal while taking bath near Patwan Kalan on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Afzaal (22), of a mohallah Bhassar Pura Kasur city, along with friend Abdur Rauf went to BRB Canal for taking bath. During bath both went to deep water and drowned in the canal.

On information Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and succeeded to save Abdur Rauf,however Afzaal died.