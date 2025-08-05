Open Menu

Pakistan, China To Deepen Cooperation In Electric Vehicle Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 08:08 PM

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary has highlighted electric vehicles (EVs) as a key area of future cooperation between Pakistan and China

Answering a CEN reporter's question at a press conference at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing on August 4, Iqbal noted the growing importance of EV technology and reaffirmed Pakistan’s interest in partnering with Chinese firms to develop this sector.

“EVs have become a very important segment,” Iqbal said, emphasizing Pakistan’s desire to benefit from China’s technological advancements, including the development of next-generation batteries such as sodium-ion batteries, which offer advantages over traditional lithium technology.

The minister announced that the Pakistan-China business Conference scheduled for September 4 in China will serve as a platform to foster such partnerships. “We are expecting over 250 companies from Pakistan and more than 200 from China,” he said.

“There will be industry matchmaking across sectors such as electric vehicles, solar energy, chemicals, and agriculture.”

Iqbal stressed that establishing EV manufacturing in Pakistan offers cost advantages for Chinese companies and will help Pakistan reduce dependence on fossil fuels. He welcomed Chinese investment in localized EV production, calling it a strategic step toward energy efficiency, job creation, and sustainable development.

Notably, Pakistan’s new National Electric Vehicle Policy 2025–2030 mandates that 30% of new vehicle sales be electric by 2030 and aims for net-zero transport by 2060. It offers generous incentives—tax reductions, subsidies, support for charging infrastructure—and emphasizes localization.

Chinese firms like BYD, Chery, and others are involved in assembling EVs, expanding infrastructure, and enabling Pakistan to serve as a regional EV production hub.

