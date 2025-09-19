Russian Attachè visits Cultural Ministry to discuss new avenues of cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Educational and Cultural Attaché at the Embassy of the Russian Federation, Ms. Alina Kolesnikova, called on Syed Usman Tahir, honorary advisor to the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, at the minister’s office here Friday.

The meeting focused on exploring new avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Russia in the fields of culture and heritage.

During the discussion, both sides highlighted the centuries-old civilizational links that connect the peoples of Pakistan and Russia.

They emphasized the importance of cultural exchange programmes and joint projects that can bring the two nations closer on the basis of shared human values and mutual respect.

Syed Usman Tahir underscored Pakistan’s commitment to promoting intercultural dialogue, stressing that such initiatives not only strengthen bilateral relations but also encourage people-to-people connectivity.

He assured the Russian side of Pakistan’s readiness to facilitate cultural events, exhibitions that highlight Russia’s rich artistic and intellectual traditions for the Pakistani audience.

Ms. Kolesnikova expressed Russia’s keen interest in expanding collaboration in the cultural sector, particularly through heritage, and promotion of performing arts. She appreciated Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscape and reaffirmed Russia’s willingness to work closely with the National Heritage and Culture Division to foster deeper understanding and cooperation in the years ahead.

She stated that the recent visit of Pakistan’s Minister for Culture to Russia would pave the way for enhanced cooperation in the fields of culture and heritage.