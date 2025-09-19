Open Menu

Russian Attachè Visits Cultural Ministry To Discuss New Avenues Of Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Russian Attachè visits Cultural Ministry to discuss new avenues of cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Educational and Cultural Attaché at the Embassy of the Russian Federation, Ms. Alina Kolesnikova, called on Syed Usman Tahir, honorary advisor to the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, at the minister’s office here Friday.

The meeting focused on exploring new avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Russia in the fields of culture and heritage.

During the discussion, both sides highlighted the centuries-old civilizational links that connect the peoples of Pakistan and Russia.

They emphasized the importance of cultural exchange programmes and joint projects that can bring the two nations closer on the basis of shared human values and mutual respect.

Syed Usman Tahir underscored Pakistan’s commitment to promoting intercultural dialogue, stressing that such initiatives not only strengthen bilateral relations but also encourage people-to-people connectivity.

He assured the Russian side of Pakistan’s readiness to facilitate cultural events, exhibitions that highlight Russia’s rich artistic and intellectual traditions for the Pakistani audience.

Ms. Kolesnikova expressed Russia’s keen interest in expanding collaboration in the cultural sector, particularly through heritage, and promotion of performing arts. She appreciated Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscape and reaffirmed Russia’s willingness to work closely with the National Heritage and Culture Division to foster deeper understanding and cooperation in the years ahead.

She stated that the recent visit of Pakistan’s Minister for Culture to Russia would pave the way for enhanced cooperation in the fields of culture and heritage.

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

27 minutes ago
 UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

42 minutes ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

57 minutes ago
 MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

1 hour ago
 Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..

2 hours ago
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel deli ..

Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial

2 hours ago
 YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo ..

YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations

2 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 Wor ..

Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 World Championship in Portugal

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan