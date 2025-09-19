Russian Attachè Visits Cultural Ministry To Discuss New Avenues Of Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Educational and Cultural Attaché at the Embassy of the Russian Federation, Ms. Alina Kolesnikova, called on Syed Usman Tahir, honorary advisor to the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, at the minister’s office here Friday.
The meeting focused on exploring new avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Russia in the fields of culture and heritage.
During the discussion, both sides highlighted the centuries-old civilizational links that connect the peoples of Pakistan and Russia.
They emphasized the importance of cultural exchange programmes and joint projects that can bring the two nations closer on the basis of shared human values and mutual respect.
Syed Usman Tahir underscored Pakistan’s commitment to promoting intercultural dialogue, stressing that such initiatives not only strengthen bilateral relations but also encourage people-to-people connectivity.
He assured the Russian side of Pakistan’s readiness to facilitate cultural events, exhibitions that highlight Russia’s rich artistic and intellectual traditions for the Pakistani audience.
Ms. Kolesnikova expressed Russia’s keen interest in expanding collaboration in the cultural sector, particularly through heritage, and promotion of performing arts. She appreciated Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscape and reaffirmed Russia’s willingness to work closely with the National Heritage and Culture Division to foster deeper understanding and cooperation in the years ahead.
She stated that the recent visit of Pakistan’s Minister for Culture to Russia would pave the way for enhanced cooperation in the fields of culture and heritage.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia
Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial
YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”
Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 World Championship in Portugal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dar hints other states may follow suit after Pak-Saudi defence deal2 minutes ago
-
Russian Attachè visits Cultural Ministry to discuss new avenues of cooperation2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police bust six gangs, arrest 13 outlaws, recover valuables12 minutes ago
-
Talal Chaudhry represents Pakistan at Global Public Security Cooperation Forum 2025 in China12 minutes ago
-
Dr. Umair Haroon receives award for contribution to legal and scientific awareness through media12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia strategic mutual defence pact underscores mutural trust, commitment to joint ..12 minutes ago
-
MPA inspects Model Town disposal station32 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani pledges relief, rehabilitation, national unity for flood victims32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia are pillars of Muslim Ummah: Sardar Yousaf42 minutes ago
-
Drug paddler gets 09 year imprisonment42 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudia strategic move widely welcomed52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-KSA pact marks new era of strategic cooperation: Ahsan Iqbal52 minutes ago