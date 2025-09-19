ICT Police bust six gangs, arrest 13 outlaws, recover valuables

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested 13 members of six criminal gangs involved in dacoity, robbery and theft, and recovered stolen cash, mobile phones, laptops, motorcycles and weapons during operations in Industrial Area Zone.

An official told APP on Friday that the successful operations were carried out under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area Zone Adeel Akbar. He said the police recovered Rs1.95 million in cash, 24 costly mobile phones worth millions of rupees, four laptops, and five motorcycles from the possession of the accused.

Weapons, ammunition, and motorcycles used in the crimes were also seized.

He said multiple cases had been registered against the arrested accused, who confessed to committing several robberies and thefts in adjoining areas. The SP added that all legal requirements were being fulfilled to ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits.

He said ICT Police would continue large-scale actions against organized and active criminal gangs, with a firm resolve to protect the lives and property of citizens./APP-rzr-mkz