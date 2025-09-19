- Home
Dr. Umair Haroon receives award for contribution to legal and scientific awareness through media
Dr. Umair Haroon Receives Award For Contribution To Legal And Scientific Awareness Through Media
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Television producer and director Dr. Umair Haroon was honored with the Award for Distinguished Contribution to Legal, Forensic, and Scientific Awareness through Media at a special ceremony hosted by Karachi Bar Association (KBA).
Dr. Umair Haroon was recognized for his groundbreaking work in bridging the gap between law, science, and media,
said a news release.
The award acknowledges his pioneering efforts in creating Pakistan’s first forensic science television series, a program that has played a key role in educating the public about the intersection of forensic science and the legal system.
Through his creative and engaging productions, Dr. Umair Haroon has introduced complex legal and forensic topics to a wide audience, making them both accessible and engaging. His work has resonated across the country, sparking discussions on justice, evidence-based discourse, and scientific literacy. As the mastermind behind several popular educational documentaries and socially-driven media projects, Dr. Umair Haroon’s impact extends far beyond the entertainment industry.
In his acceptance speech, Dr. Umair Haroon expressed his gratitude, highlighting the importance of using media as a tool to inform, educate, and inspire change. “It has always been my belief that media can do more than just entertain; it can enlighten, challenge societal norms, and foster a more informed citizenry. This award is a recognition of the power of storytelling, and I am honored to have been able to contribute to that through my work,” he said.
The Karachi Bar Association lauded Dr. Umair Haroon’s long-standing commitment to enhancing public understanding of legal and forensic matters.
Aamir Nawaz Warraich, President of the KBA, spoke at the ceremony, praising Dr. Umair Haroon for his innovative approach to media and his ability to translate intricate legal and scientific concepts into engaging content that resonates with viewers of all backgrounds.
“Dr. Umair Haroon’s body of work has set a new benchmark for how media can be used to raise awareness on critical issues. His contributions to the fields of law and forensic science are invaluable, and his ability to create content that informs, entertains, and educates speaks volumes about his commitment to societal progress,” said Warraich.
Dr. Umair Haroon’s latest accolade adds to a growing list of prestigious awards he has received over the years. As one of Pakistan’s leading media figures, he has been consistently recognized for his ability to tackle complex social issues through television. His diverse portfolio includes issue-driven narratives, educational content, and public service projects that have sparked national conversations on ethics, justice, rights, and governance.
In recent years, Dr. Umair Haroon has become a trailblazer in using forensic science and legal themes in mainstream media, helping to demystify these complex subjects and making them accessible to the general public. His work has earned widespread acclaim, both in Pakistan and internationally, for its ability to engage and educate audiences on important societal issues.
The award ceremony, which was attended by distinguished figures from the legal, media, and education sectors, celebrated not only Dr. Umair Haroon’s individual achievements but also his ongoing contribution to elevating the role of media in social change.
