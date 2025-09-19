(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Housing Dr. Amjad Ali on Friday said that the New Peshawar Valley project has been handed over from the PDA to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Authority in the light of the cabinet decision, after which the PC would be formed to complete the project.

He directed the concerned authorities to utilize all resources to ensure the early completion of the ongoing housing projects so that the people can get the fruits of these schemes.

He was chairing the 43rd meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority in Peshawar. Secretary Housing Department Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Director General Housing Authority Imran Wazir and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Briefing the Special Assistant, the Secretary Housing informed about the implementation of the decisions of the previous meeting and said that development work is progressing rapidly under the supervision of the Housing Authority at various posts.

Similarly, Director General Housing Authority Imran Wazir informed the meeting that in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a departmental inquiry committee was formed regarding the expansion of the Jalozai Housing Project, the report of which he also presented in the meeting.

He said that according to this report, no negligence or omission was found on the part of the Housing Department. In the light of the decision of the provincial cabinet, the meeting also approved the increase in the daily wages from Rs 36,000 to Rs 40,000.

The meeting also approved a nine and a half kilometer expressway for New Peshawar Valley and the Special Assistant directed the concerned authorities to seek the services of consultants for this important road.

The CM's aide asked the Deputy Commissioner Bannu/District Controller Bannu to ensure the acquisition of the land required for the New Bani Gul City project through private partnership.

He further said that he is making every effort so that the people of every district of the province can benefit from the fruits of the Housing Department.