Open Menu

ITP Launches ‘Raabta’ Flagship Program To Strengthen Public Partnership

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ITP launches ‘Raabta’ flagship program to strengthen public partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched its flagship program titled “Raabta” aimed at building a strong public–police partnership for a more efficient traffic system in the Federal capital.

An ITP official told APP on Friday that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Capt (retd) Hamzah Humayun, formally announced the program and said that the Islamabad Traffic Police has always believed community policing to be the most effective and efficient form of policing.

“Taking that vision forward, I would like to announce the launch of the Raabta flagship program by ITP,” he said, adding that Raabta symbolizes a two-way partnership in which the police act as guardians for the public, while the public takes ownership of the traffic system.

He said this connection would enable both the police and citizens to support each other and work collectively to make Islamabad’s traffic system exemplary.

The CTO Hamza stressed that the initiative would not be confined to meetings, gatherings, or videos but would directly involve citizens as key stakeholders in the operational affairs of traffic management.

“I appeal to you to support us in making this campaign successful. ITP cannot manage the city’s traffic without the people, and the people cannot improve traffic without the police. Let’s become each other’s strength and make this mission a success,”Hamzah Humayun remarked.

CTO further said that providing safe and convenient travel facilities and ensuring a coordinated traffic system in Islamabad remained among the top priorities of the ITP.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

21 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

1 hour ago
 UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

1 hour ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

1 hour ago
 Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

2 hours ago
 MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

2 hours ago
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

2 hours ago
 Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..

2 hours ago
 Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel deli ..

Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial

3 hours ago
 YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo ..

YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan