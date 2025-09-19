ITP Launches ‘Raabta’ Flagship Program To Strengthen Public Partnership
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched its flagship program titled “Raabta” aimed at building a strong public–police partnership for a more efficient traffic system in the Federal capital.
An ITP official told APP on Friday that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Capt (retd) Hamzah Humayun, formally announced the program and said that the Islamabad Traffic Police has always believed community policing to be the most effective and efficient form of policing.
“Taking that vision forward, I would like to announce the launch of the Raabta flagship program by ITP,” he said, adding that Raabta symbolizes a two-way partnership in which the police act as guardians for the public, while the public takes ownership of the traffic system.
He said this connection would enable both the police and citizens to support each other and work collectively to make Islamabad’s traffic system exemplary.
The CTO Hamza stressed that the initiative would not be confined to meetings, gatherings, or videos but would directly involve citizens as key stakeholders in the operational affairs of traffic management.
“I appeal to you to support us in making this campaign successful. ITP cannot manage the city’s traffic without the people, and the people cannot improve traffic without the police. Let’s become each other’s strength and make this mission a success,”Hamzah Humayun remarked.
CTO further said that providing safe and convenient travel facilities and ensuring a coordinated traffic system in Islamabad remained among the top priorities of the ITP.
APP-rzr-mkz
