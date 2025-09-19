Dar Hints Other States May Follow Suit After Pak-Saudi Defence Deal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday hinted that some countries were showing interest in building strategic defence agreements with Pakistan, following the country's landmark pact with Saudi Arabia.
“It is premature to say something, but after this development, other countries have also expressed a desire for similar arrangements,” he said. “But such things follow a due process. Even with Saudi Arabia, it took several months to finalize.”
Speaking to reporters in London, Ishaq Dar termed the defence agreement with Saudi Arabia a historic milestone, saying that there had always been informal beliefs among the government and the people of Pakistan regarding the security of Saudi Arabia especially the protection of Harmain Sharifain but this has become formal now after signing of the pact.
Dar noted that both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were satisfied and happy with the agreement, adding that the Kingdom had consistently stood by Pakistan during difficult times. "Saudi Arabia played key role in supporting Pakistan following the international crisis and during the recent economic crisis," he added.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia
Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial
YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”
Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 World Championship in Portugal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dar hints other states may follow suit after Pak-Saudi defence deal45 seconds ago
-
Russian Attachè visits Cultural Ministry to discuss new avenues of cooperation47 seconds ago
-
ICT Police bust six gangs, arrest 13 outlaws, recover valuables11 minutes ago
-
Talal Chaudhry represents Pakistan at Global Public Security Cooperation Forum 2025 in China11 minutes ago
-
Dr. Umair Haroon receives award for contribution to legal and scientific awareness through media11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia strategic mutual defence pact underscores mutural trust, commitment to joint ..11 minutes ago
-
MPA inspects Model Town disposal station31 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani pledges relief, rehabilitation, national unity for flood victims31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia are pillars of Muslim Ummah: Sardar Yousaf41 minutes ago
-
Drug paddler gets 09 year imprisonment41 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudia strategic move widely welcomed51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-KSA pact marks new era of strategic cooperation: Ahsan Iqbal51 minutes ago