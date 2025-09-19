Dar hints other states may follow suit after Pak-Saudi defence deal

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday hinted that some countries were showing interest in building strategic defence agreements with Pakistan, following the country's landmark pact with Saudi Arabia.

“It is premature to say something, but after this development, other countries have also expressed a desire for similar arrangements,” he said. “But such things follow a due process. Even with Saudi Arabia, it took several months to finalize.”

Speaking to reporters in London, Ishaq Dar termed the defence agreement with Saudi Arabia a historic milestone, saying that there had always been informal beliefs among the government and the people of Pakistan regarding the security of Saudi Arabia especially the protection of Harmain Sharifain but this has become formal now after signing of the pact.

Dar noted that both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were satisfied and happy with the agreement, adding that the Kingdom had consistently stood by Pakistan during difficult times. "Saudi Arabia played key role in supporting Pakistan following the international crisis and during the recent economic crisis," he added.