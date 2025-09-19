Attaullah Tarar Condemns KPK CM's Notice To Journalist Abdullah Momand
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar has expressed deep concern and regret over the notice sent to Dawn News journalist Abdullah Momand by Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.
The minister, in a news statement, said serving a Rs. 1 billion notice to Abdullah Momand merely for asking a question is tantamount to an “attack on press freedom, and violation of democratic values, and a deviation from the constitution”.
“It is the duty of a journalist to ask questions,” he said, adding that serving a notice in response to a question is not only unconstitutional and illegal but also unethical.
“Such actions are intended to undermine democratic values and silence journalists especially by putting them under pressure,” the minister remarked.
He said democratic values demand that questions be answered with reason and clarification, not by harassing and intimidating journalists.
“Threatening journalists with defamation notices and cybercrime proceedings is unacceptable under any circumstances,” he stressed.
The minister described this behavior as an “abuse of state offices and powers”, noting that such actions harm Pakistan's reputation not only domestically but also internationally.
He highlighted that media freedom and the protection of journalists are considered human rights globally, and incidents of this nature damage Pakistan's positive image.
Tarar called it "extremely regrettable" that every action of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) goes against the country's interests. He accused the party of habitually imposing restrictions on press freedom, ridiculing institutions, and attempting to defame public representatives.
"The government stands with the journalist community and will firmly oppose any action that attempts to suppress the media or violate democratic values," he said.
Recent Stories
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia
Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial
YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”
Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Attaullah Tarar condemns KPK CM's notice to journalist Abdullah Momand58 seconds ago
-
Dar hints other states may follow suit after Pak-Saudi defence deal31 minutes ago
-
Russian Attachè visits Cultural Ministry to discuss new avenues of cooperation31 minutes ago
-
ICT Police bust six gangs, arrest 13 outlaws, recover valuables41 minutes ago
-
Talal Chaudhry represents Pakistan at Global Public Security Cooperation Forum 2025 in China41 minutes ago
-
Dr. Umair Haroon receives award for contribution to legal and scientific awareness through media41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia strategic mutual defence pact underscores mutural trust, commitment to joint ..41 minutes ago
-
MPA inspects Model Town disposal station1 hour ago
-
Acting President Gilani pledges relief, rehabilitation, national unity for flood victims1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia are pillars of Muslim Ummah: Sardar Yousaf1 hour ago
-
Drug paddler gets 09 year imprisonment1 hour ago
-
Pak-Saudia strategic move widely welcomed1 hour ago