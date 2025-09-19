Talal Chaudhry represents Pakistan at Global Public Security Cooperation Forum 2025 in China

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry represented Pakistan at the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum 2025 held in China, following directives from Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The high-profile forum brought together global leaders, security experts and law enforcement officials to strengthen international cooperation on public security, counter-terrorism, and technological advancements in policing, said a press release issued here Friday.

During the conference, Talal Chaudhry toured an accompanying security expo showcasing the latest innovations in surveillance, counter-terrorism tools, and public safety technology. His visit underscored Pakistan’s commitment to modernizing its security infrastructure through international partnerships and knowledge exchange.

As part of his engagements, Counter-Terrorism Commissioner Yue Xiuho hosted a special luncheon in honor of Talal Chaudhry. The two officials held detailed discussions on enhancing bilateral collaboration in counter-terrorism operations and advanced technology sharing.

Both sides emphasized the importance of joint strategies to combat emerging global security threats.

On the sidelines of the forum, Talal Chaudhry also met Interpol Secretary General Valdcy Urquiza. In their meeting, he extended an official invitation for Mr. Urquiza to visit Pakistan to further explore avenues for cooperation in combating transnational crime and improving coordination between Pakistani law enforcement agencies and Interpol.

Chaudhry’s participation at the forum reflects Islamabad’s proactive approach to engaging with international partners to address evolving security challenges. Analysts say such diplomatic outreach strengthens Pakistan’s role as a responsible player in global security affairs while paving the way for technological and operational improvements in domestic policing and counter-terrorism efforts.

The Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, an annual platform for international dialogue on law enforcement cooperation, continues to serve as a vital meeting point for nations seeking collaborative solutions to complex global security issues.