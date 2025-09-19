- Home
- Pakistan
- Talal Chaudhry represents Pakistan at Global Public Security Cooperation Forum 2025 in China
Talal Chaudhry Represents Pakistan At Global Public Security Cooperation Forum 2025 In China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry represented Pakistan at the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum 2025 held in China, following directives from Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
The high-profile forum brought together global leaders, security experts and law enforcement officials to strengthen international cooperation on public security, counter-terrorism, and technological advancements in policing, said a press release issued here Friday.
During the conference, Talal Chaudhry toured an accompanying security expo showcasing the latest innovations in surveillance, counter-terrorism tools, and public safety technology. His visit underscored Pakistan’s commitment to modernizing its security infrastructure through international partnerships and knowledge exchange.
As part of his engagements, Counter-Terrorism Commissioner Yue Xiuho hosted a special luncheon in honor of Talal Chaudhry. The two officials held detailed discussions on enhancing bilateral collaboration in counter-terrorism operations and advanced technology sharing.
Both sides emphasized the importance of joint strategies to combat emerging global security threats.
On the sidelines of the forum, Talal Chaudhry also met Interpol Secretary General Valdcy Urquiza. In their meeting, he extended an official invitation for Mr. Urquiza to visit Pakistan to further explore avenues for cooperation in combating transnational crime and improving coordination between Pakistani law enforcement agencies and Interpol.
Chaudhry’s participation at the forum reflects Islamabad’s proactive approach to engaging with international partners to address evolving security challenges. Analysts say such diplomatic outreach strengthens Pakistan’s role as a responsible player in global security affairs while paving the way for technological and operational improvements in domestic policing and counter-terrorism efforts.
The Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, an annual platform for international dialogue on law enforcement cooperation, continues to serve as a vital meeting point for nations seeking collaborative solutions to complex global security issues.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia
Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial
YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”
Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 World Championship in Portugal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police bust six gangs, arrest 13 outlaws, recover valuables48 seconds ago
-
Talal Chaudhry represents Pakistan at Global Public Security Cooperation Forum 2025 in China53 seconds ago
-
Dr. Umair Haroon receives award for contribution to legal and scientific awareness through media55 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia strategic mutual defence pact underscores mutural trust, commitment to joint ..59 seconds ago
-
MPA inspects Model Town disposal station21 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani pledges relief, rehabilitation, national unity for flood victims21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia are pillars of Muslim Ummah: Sardar Yousaf31 minutes ago
-
Drug paddler gets 09 year imprisonment31 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudia strategic move widely welcomed41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-KSA pact marks new era of strategic cooperation: Ahsan Iqbal41 minutes ago
-
Sandalbar marathon to be held on Oct1251 minutes ago
-
Two illegal colonies sealed51 minutes ago