MPA inspects Model Town disposal station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt on Friday visited the Model Town disposal station, where he issued instructions for ensuring cleanliness, keeping machinery in working order, and maintaining full functionality of the facility.

During the visit, he carried out a detailed inspection of the disposal station. President Model Town Society Mehr Hasnain Zahid, former vice chairman Malik Azmat, Chaudhry Adnan Akbar, Chaudhry Omar Ayub, Sheikh Nasir, XEN Public Health Rana Abrar, and SDO Jahangir Butt were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Manshaullah Butt said that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was established in Sialkot to strengthen the sanitation and drainage system.

He noted that since its establishment, WASA Sialkot had already faced the challenge of the city’s worst flood in history followed by record-breaking rainfall.

The MPA stressed that WASA must resolve the city’s drainage problems through a comprehensive plan utilising both manpower and modern machinery.

He further said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, wide-ranging measures had been taken across Punjab to improve sanitation and institutional efficiency. He highlighted the Clean Punjab Programme as one of the CM’s flagship initiatives, which has already brought significant improvement in cleanliness arrangements across the province.