Youth is future of Pakistan: Administrator

Administrator Karachi and Sindh government's Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that youth was the future of Pakistan and our hopes are attached with them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi and Sindh government's Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that youth was the future of Pakistan and our hopes are attached with them.

"From the founding of Pakistan till today, the youth have played a key role in the development of the country and the nation. I am sure that our youth will shine the name of their city, province and country with the same enthusiasm, the Administrator, who is also CM Advisor on Law, said this while addressing the 19th Annual Convocation of Iqra University.

Sindh Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu, Quaid-e-Azam University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, Allama Iqbal Open University VC Dr Zia Qayyum, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Najib Haroon and others were also present on the occasion.

The administrator Karachi said that it was a memorable day for all students as they achieved this important milestones of their lives.

Congratulating all the graduates and their parents, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Iqra University and its administration had a great academic journey. He awarded degrees to the successful students and appreciated the talents of the best performing students.

During the two-day convocation was attended by 650 passed out students with their parents.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah and Provincial Minister Ismail Rahu also addressed the convocation and said that Iqra University was playing a very good and important role in providing international education in collaboration with universities around the world.