UrduPoint.com

Youth Is Future Of Pakistan: Administrator

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Youth is future of Pakistan: Administrator

Administrator Karachi and Sindh government's Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that youth was the future of Pakistan and our hopes are attached with them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi and Sindh government's Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that youth was the future of Pakistan and our hopes are attached with them.

"From the founding of Pakistan till today, the youth have played a key role in the development of the country and the nation. I am sure that our youth will shine the name of their city, province and country with the same enthusiasm, the Administrator, who is also CM Advisor on Law, said this while addressing the 19th Annual Convocation of Iqra University.

Sindh Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu, Quaid-e-Azam University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, Allama Iqbal Open University VC Dr Zia Qayyum, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Najib Haroon and others were also present on the occasion.

The administrator Karachi said that it was a memorable day for all students as they achieved this important milestones of their lives.

Congratulating all the graduates and their parents, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Iqra University and its administration had a great academic journey. He awarded degrees to the successful students and appreciated the talents of the best performing students.

During the two-day convocation was attended by 650 passed out students with their parents.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah and Provincial Minister Ismail Rahu also addressed the convocation and said that Iqra University was playing a very good and important role in providing international education in collaboration with universities around the world.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Education Pakistan Engineering Council Same Muhammad Ali Allama Iqbal Open University All From Government Best

Recent Stories

EU General Court Repeals European Commission's Dec ..

EU General Court Repeals European Commission's Decision to Fine Intel $1.2Bln

2 minutes ago
 EU Plans to Give Ukraine Over $7Bln for 5 'Flagshi ..

EU Plans to Give Ukraine Over $7Bln for 5 'Flagship Projects' - Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Syria wants stronger trade, economic ties with Pak ..

Syria wants stronger trade, economic ties with Pakistan: Envoy

2 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims two more lives, infects 277 in Rwp ..

Covid-19 claims two more lives, infects 277 in Rwp during last 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Video Shows Trump Declaring Himself '47th Presiden ..

Video Shows Trump Declaring Himself '47th President' While Playing Golf

5 minutes ago
 Court expresses concern over IG's statement regard ..

Court expresses concern over IG's statement regarding Noor Mukadam murder case

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>