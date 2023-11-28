Youth valuable future asset of nation: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwar ul Haq

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwar ul Haq Monday said that youth are a valuable future asset of the nation and our hopes and future are annexed with them

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwar ul Haq Monday said that youth are a valuable future asset of the nation and our hopes and future are annexed with them.

He was addressing a youth summit held under aegis of Sports, youth and Culture department of AJK here.

The senior Minister Col. Waqar Ahmed Noor, Sports Minister Asim Sharif Bhut, Minister Javed Ahmed Bhadanvi, Secretaries of different departments, departmental Heads, University students and large number of youth were also present on the occasion.

The Premier said that it was our obligation to chalk out best planning for future generations and after making planning to ensure its implementation so that positive results could be yielded and safeguard their future, he said.

He informed that the government has allocated funds for youth through TEVTA and Rs.

250 million more would be allocated whereas,250 million rupees will also be allocated through Akhowat Foundation to give loans to youth on priority bases with easy installments so that youth capitalize their potential.

PM Anwar said that our government is making all its efforts to come up with the expectations of the masses and ensured that results could be witnessed very soon in this regard.

The Prime Minister also informed that his government is going to set up a state Endowment Fund with Rs. 5 billion for Orphans, Widows, divorced women, Handicapped and elder citizens and Rs.20000 would be given to each individual on every month at their door step through easy paisa system respectively.

On the occasion, PM directed to Secretary Sports that he should organize such youth summits and other events in order to make youth well informed and well connected with each other.