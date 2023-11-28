Open Menu

Youth Valuable Future Asset Of Nation: Prime Minister Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir Anwar Ul Haq

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Youth valuable future asset of nation: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwar ul Haq

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwar ul Haq Monday said that youth are a valuable future asset of the nation and our hopes and future are annexed with them

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwar ul Haq Monday said that youth are a valuable future asset of the nation and our hopes and future are annexed with them.

He was addressing a youth summit held under aegis of Sports, youth and Culture department of AJK here.

The senior Minister Col. Waqar Ahmed Noor, Sports Minister Asim Sharif Bhut, Minister Javed Ahmed Bhadanvi, Secretaries of different departments, departmental Heads, University students and large number of youth were also present on the occasion.

The Premier said that it was our obligation to chalk out best planning for future generations and after making planning to ensure its implementation so that positive results could be yielded and safeguard their future, he said.

He informed that the government has allocated funds for youth through TEVTA and Rs.

250 million more would be allocated whereas,250 million rupees will also be allocated through Akhowat Foundation to give loans to youth on priority bases with easy installments so that youth capitalize their potential.

PM Anwar said that our government is making all its efforts to come up with the expectations of the masses and ensured that results could be witnessed very soon in this regard.

The Prime Minister also informed that his government is going to set up a state Endowment Fund with Rs. 5 billion for Orphans, Widows, divorced women, Handicapped and elder citizens and Rs.20000 would be given to each individual on every month at their door step through easy paisa system respectively.

On the occasion, PM directed to Secretary Sports that he should organize such youth summits and other events in order to make youth well informed and well connected with each other.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women All Government Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 30, ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 30,766 power pilferers in 80 days ..

3 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 1.40b from 45,103 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 1.40b from 45,103 defaulters in 76 days

3 minutes ago
 Minister advocates prudent resource use, focus on ..

Minister advocates prudent resource use, focus on higher education, cost efficie ..

3 minutes ago
 Delegation of American Sikh pilgrims visits PSCA

Delegation of American Sikh pilgrims visits PSCA

3 minutes ago
 Team Muhammad Aslam clinches hockey title

Team Muhammad Aslam clinches hockey title

7 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to promote culture, tourism of ..

Govt making efforts to promote culture, tourism of KP: Minister

7 minutes ago
Newly posted DG Sports assumed charge, vows to res ..

Newly posted DG Sports assumed charge, vows to restore sports activities in KP

7 minutes ago
 Meeting deliberates on proposed allocation for pri ..

Meeting deliberates on proposed allocation for prioritized projects

3 minutes ago
 ADC East supervises polio vaccination teams

ADC East supervises polio vaccination teams

3 minutes ago
 Youth play role in eradicating violence to promote ..

Youth play role in eradicating violence to promote peace: DG Qasim

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of firing on bus

3 minutes ago
 Scholz defends spending as budget crisis rocks Ger ..

Scholz defends spending as budget crisis rocks Germany

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan