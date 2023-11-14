Zardari thanks party workers for welcoming Bilawal in Mithi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the people of Thar for warm welcome to Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a statement issued by the party secretariat, he paid tribute to the office bearers and party workers of the PPP.

Asif Zardari said that the people of Thar have made their decision known by welcoming Chairman Bilawal with such zeal.

He said that the people of Thar have not forgotten their sister, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

"Some people resort to alliances for power, but for us, the people are enough. Alliances were formed against PPP in the past as well and we have paid them no heed as the people are our priority," he added.

Asif Zardari said that the philosophy of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is that the people are the source of power. In the upcoming elections, the PPP will win from the coast to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.