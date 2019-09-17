'Zero period' in schools for dengue awareness session

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu Tuesday ordered officials to introduce 'zero period' in schools in Multan division to create awareness among students about hazards of dengue,its prevention and cure.

Presiding over a meeting here, commissioner warned officials on false reporting regarding campaign against dengue mosquito observing that incorrect 'All Is Well' reports prove counter productive, stated an official statement.

Shops should be sealed and persons concerned be arrested in case dengue larvae was detected from their premises,he stressed.

He said that provincial government was committed to free Punjab from dengue and directed all relevant departments to work in liaison with each other and achieve targets.

Commissioner ordered sanitary workers and sector Incharges to Challan people on whose premises stagnant water was found and added that presence of dengue larvae at offices would invite action against heads.

He said that anti-dengue activities be uploaded on portal through modern android system.

CEO Health and Focal Person for anti-dengue campaign Dr. Munawar Abbas said that dengue counters were set up at all hospitals.

He said FIRs were registered against violators in Multan division.

Munawar said that 1140 anti-dengue teams completed surveillance of 335,441 houses during last two weeks in Multan division. As many as ten dengue cases reported in the division were brought to Multan from other divisions, he said.

MS Nishtar hospital Dr Shahid Bukhari, CEOs from all the four districts of Multan division and other officials concerned were attended the meeting.