Zia Langau praises Mengal tribe for ceasefire in Wadh conflict

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau appreciated both parties of Mengal tribe for showing cooperation in the settlement of conflict with ceasefire in Wadh.

Ziaullah Langove said that we hoped that both sides will fully implement the ceasefire and until the permanent solution of the issue will not take any step that harm the Baloch nation, said a news release.

Langau thanked all the tribal elders, Member of Balochistan Assembly Nawab Aslam Raisani, Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani, Sardar Aslam Bizenjo, Maulvi Qamaruddin, Maulvi Faiz, MPA Younis Zehri, MPA Haji Zabid Ali Reki for plauing role in the temporally settlement of the conflict.