UrduPoint.com

Ziaullah Condoles Demise Of Muti Rafi Usmani

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Ziaullah condoles demise of Muti Rafi Usmani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu on Saturday expressed his deep grief sorrow over the sad demise of Mufti Rafi Usmani.

In his condolence massage, he said that Mufti Rafi Usmani's life was devoted to preaching and propagation of islam saying that his social and religious services would be remembered forever.

Ziaullah Langu said that the Islamic scholar has contributed his valuable services to the unity of Muslims.

"May Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannat al-Firdous and patience to the bereaved's family," he prayed.

