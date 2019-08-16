Actor Mohsin Abbas interim bail extended till Aug 28 in domestic violence case

(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) A local court of Lahore has extended interim bail till August 28 of actor Mohsin Abbass in hurling threats of dire consequences and breach of trust case.The court has ordered police to complete investigation of the case and present report thereof on next hearing.The court took up bail petition for hearing on Friday.The investigation officer told the court during the hearing of the case that he has recorded the statements of Mohsin Abbas and his wife and he is giving final shape to the investigation in the form of report.

The court gave more time to investigation officer till next hearing to file complete report.The counsel for Mohsin Abbas argued that his client has been implicated in false case.

The court should order to accept bail plea of Mohsin Abbas.The court on completion of the arguments of both sides ordered to extend the interim bail of Mohsin Abbas till August 28.Fatima Sohail wife of Mohsin Abbas has got registered a case against him in defence police station on the charges of hurling threats of dire consequences to her and breach of trust.