Akshay Kumar Reveals His Fitness Secrets At 57
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2025 | 02:31 PM
Bollywood actor says fasting, early dinners and outdoor workouts
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) When it comes to fitness in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar sets his own unique standard. At 57, he continues to impress fans with his energy and fight sequences in films, just as he did in the past.
The Indian media reported that the secret to Akshay Kumar’s fitness lies not only in his stunts and clean diet but also in his disciplined lifestyle rather than quick fixes.
Recently, Akshay opened up about his health and fitness regimen.
During an interview with the media, Akshay revealed that his healthy lifestyle revolves around three key principles: fasting once a week, having dinner before sunset, and avoiding traditional weight training.
“I fast every Monday to stay fit,” Akshay explained. “On that day, I remain completely hungry. I eat my last meal on Sunday, fast throughout Monday, and then eat again on Tuesday. I also make sure to finish my dinner by 6:30 pm.
”
Explaining the importance of early dinner, he added, “If you pay proper attention to your digestive system, it helps prevent illnesses. Eating by 6:30 pm allows your food to digest properly, and if you go to sleep between 9 and 10 pm after an early dinner, your stomach gets adequate rest.”
In a world where most people, including showbiz stars, rely heavily on gyms for fitness, Akshay admitted that he avoids traditional weight training. He does not lift heavy weights, follow crash diets, or consume processed foods. Instead, his workouts include climbing mountains, outdoor sports, and bodyweight exercises.
Humorously commenting on gym setups, he said, “Gyms are for monkeys. They are designed more for climbing and hanging than for lifting heavy weights.”
Akshay’s disciplined lifestyle, combining fasting, outdoor workouts, and proper meal timings, continues to set him apart as one of Bollywood’s fittest stars.
Recent Stories
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days
Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..
Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..
GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi
At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer
Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 572 hours ago
-
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz24 hours ago
-
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 651 day ago
-
Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods3 days ago
-
Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair3 days ago
-
Model, photographer booked over charges of Wazir Khan Mosque photoshoot5 days ago
-
Egyptian actor Taimour drowns while saving son from sea waves5 days ago
-
Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says she still believes in love5 days ago
-
Tribute paid to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan7 days ago
-
Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial videos with young men9 days ago
-
Veteran Bengali actress Basanti Chatterjee passes away at 8810 days ago
-
Film actor Imran abbas steals show at Model College10 days ago