Akshay Kumar Reveals His Fitness Secrets At 57

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2025 | 02:31 PM

Bollywood actor says fasting, early dinners and outdoor workouts

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) When it comes to fitness in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar sets his own unique standard. At 57, he continues to impress fans with his energy and fight sequences in films, just as he did in the past.

The Indian media reported that the secret to Akshay Kumar’s fitness lies not only in his stunts and clean diet but also in his disciplined lifestyle rather than quick fixes.

Recently, Akshay opened up about his health and fitness regimen.

During an interview with the media, Akshay revealed that his healthy lifestyle revolves around three key principles: fasting once a week, having dinner before sunset, and avoiding traditional weight training.

“I fast every Monday to stay fit,” Akshay explained. “On that day, I remain completely hungry. I eat my last meal on Sunday, fast throughout Monday, and then eat again on Tuesday. I also make sure to finish my dinner by 6:30 pm.

Explaining the importance of early dinner, he added, “If you pay proper attention to your digestive system, it helps prevent illnesses. Eating by 6:30 pm allows your food to digest properly, and if you go to sleep between 9 and 10 pm after an early dinner, your stomach gets adequate rest.”

In a world where most people, including showbiz stars, rely heavily on gyms for fitness, Akshay admitted that he avoids traditional weight training. He does not lift heavy weights, follow crash diets, or consume processed foods. Instead, his workouts include climbing mountains, outdoor sports, and bodyweight exercises.

Humorously commenting on gym setups, he said, “Gyms are for monkeys. They are designed more for climbing and hanging than for lifting heavy weights.”

Akshay’s disciplined lifestyle, combining fasting, outdoor workouts, and proper meal timings, continues to set him apart as one of Bollywood’s fittest stars.

