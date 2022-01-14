UrduPoint.com

Aima Baig In Hot Waters After FBR Issued Notice To Her Over Non-payment Of Tax

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Aima Baig in hot waters after FBR issued notice to her over non-payment of tax

The reports suggest that the actress  who could not pay tax in 2018, 2019 and 2020 had to pay Rs85 million tax.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2022) Renowned singer Aima Baig is in hot waters these days as the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) issued notice to her for non-payment of income tax.

FBR said that the singer could not pay tax Rs85 million tax so far.

Baig is one of the most popular female voices in Pakistan. In the last seven years, she has recorded several hits and has won local and international awards.

These days she is in the headlines after she was selected along with popular singer Atif Aslam to sing anthem for the upcoming 7th season of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

She was also the part of the last year 'Groove Mera' project that touched millions of hearts.

The apex tax collecting body said that Aima Baig had to pay income tax of year 2018, 2019 and 2020. According to the reports, the tax authorities could confiscate her vehicle if she failed to pay the taxes and a notice was also issued to her in this regard.

