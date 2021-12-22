UrduPoint.com

Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore To Hit Big Screens Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:48 PM

KV Vijayendra Prasad says he has started working on the script after the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached him for the project.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2021) Rowdy Rathore, the super-hit film of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, will be back soon on big screens with its sequel to win over millions hearts.

Talking to the reporters, KV Vijayendra Prasad also confirmed the move.

Rowdy Rathore lastly hit the theatres in 2012 and now the film-makers were working to launch another installment.

Prasad unveiled that he has started working on the script after the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached him for the project.

The screen writer said, “I am currently writing the Rowdy Rathore 2 script. Bhansali saab approached me to write the seque,”.

He said that the scripting work is in the final steps. “I will be able to get the script done soon,” he added.

