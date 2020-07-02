UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Zafar Pledges To Help Deserving Artists

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:19 PM

Ali Zafar pledges to help deserving artists

Famous Pakistani Singer and Actor Ali Zafar Thursday announced to help the deserving artists, singers and technicians working in the entertainment industry of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Famous Pakistani Singer and Actor Ali Zafar Thursday announced to help the deserving artists, singers and technicians working in the entertainment industry of Pakistan.

He said that the artists were facing problems and difficulties due to the novel coronavirus.

The singer said that Ali Zafar Foundation in collaboration with Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP)- Karachi would help the needy artists and singers, according to a ACP communique here.

Ali Zafar said that the artists were coping with unemployment because not a single programme or event was being held and in this situation the ACP was playing its part effectively.

He said that he was in contact with the ACP and collecting the data of deserving artists, singers and technicians as well as trying to help them as soon as possible.

He said that the artists would be helped without hurting their self-esteem at their doorsteps.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Ali Zafar Event Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

2 hours ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

2 hours ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

2 hours ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

2 hours ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari holds meeting with PPP Sout ..

1 minute ago

Waseem Hashmi appointed President Karachi Sports F ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.