Ali Zafar pledges to help deserving artists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Famous Pakistani Singer and Actor Ali Zafar Thursday announced to help the deserving artists, singers and technicians working in the entertainment industry of Pakistan.

He said that the artists were facing problems and difficulties due to the novel coronavirus.

The singer said that Ali Zafar Foundation in collaboration with Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP)- Karachi would help the needy artists and singers, according to a ACP communique here.

Ali Zafar said that the artists were coping with unemployment because not a single programme or event was being held and in this situation the ACP was playing its part effectively.

He said that he was in contact with the ACP and collecting the data of deserving artists, singers and technicians as well as trying to help them as soon as possible.

He said that the artists would be helped without hurting their self-esteem at their doorsteps.