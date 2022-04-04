Areeka Haq and Shahroz Khan’s slo-mo from the sets of Akh da Nasha goes viral

Watch out this viral moment of Areeka Haq and Shahroz Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022) After the slo-mo was uploaded on TikTok, this video went viral crossing over 2.4 Million views and 123.6K likes within a day. The video was made on the sets of Akh Da Nasha which is a song by Shahroz Khan and it features the Tik Tok star Areeka haq in the video.

The TikTok video is a slo-mo on the sound of the song Bijlee Bijlee by artists, Hardy Sandhu & B Praak. This was the first time Areeka Haq was seen doing a slo-mo with a male cast.

This led to curiosity amongst the followers and fans of Areeka.

Akh da Nasha was released on YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Facebook , Instagram and other major streaming platforms. It has over 3.8 Million views on YouTube.

Previously, Areeka haq has worked with the singer Asim Azhar in ‘Tum Tum’ and the single Akh Da Nasha is the second music video she has worked for in collaboration with Shahroz Khan. Both of them are all smiles in each others company and we love it.