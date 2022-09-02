Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about alleged diamond gifts to his wife

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress has shared the video clip of Imran Khan and commented on his response by saying that so many layers to this and she loves it.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2022) Lollywood star Armeena Khan has loved PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s response to a question about diamond gifts allegedly given to his wife Bushra Bibi by property Tycoon Malik Riaz.

Taking to Twitter, Armeena Khan while quoting Imran Khan wrote, “Heeray baray sastay hotay hein, kisi mehngi cheez ki baat karo, ”.

She also said, “- I.K. So many layers to this! I love it, ”.

Earlier, she shared a clip of the PTI Chairman in which he is seen responding to a question about diamond gifts to his wife Bushra Bibi. Imran Khan, who was surrounded by his party leaders and workers, calmly responded to the question.