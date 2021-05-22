UrduPoint.com
Armeena Khan Receives Certificate Over Public Service In The UK

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:58 PM

Armeena Khan receives certificate over public service in the UK

The actress shared her pictures with Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan while receiving certificates in recognition of her services for the public in  Britain.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2021) Lollywood Star Armeena Khan received a certificate over public service in the United Kingdom.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared her photos with Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan while receiving the certificate.

She wrote: “So humbled to receive a certificate for outstanding public service at #Burnley Town hall today.”

She also thanked Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan for recognizing her efforts and services for the public in Britain.

“Thank you Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan for receiving my husband Fesl Khan and I today”.

Earlier, the actress also spoke against Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza.

