Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

(@Abdulla99267510)

The concert serves as a vital platform for raising awareness about climate change and is being organized by the esteemed NGO Global Citizen.

PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2023) Paris is gearing up for an extraordinary musical spectacle as the highly acclaimed artist Billie Eilish prepares to grace the iconic Eiffel Tower with her mesmerizing performance.

The concert serves as a vital platform for raising awareness about climate change and is being organized by the esteemed NGO Global Citizen. This momentous event aligns with an international summit, initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron, which underscores the urgency of addressing environmental issues.

Sharing the spotlight with Eilish at this exceptional open-air concert, held at the picturesque Champ de Mars beneath the awe-inspiring Parisian landmark, are two other talented artists: H.

E.R. and Finneas, who happens to be Eilish's brother. Together, they promise an unforgettable evening of music and advocacy.

It is worth noting that this remarkable venue has previously hosted a Global Citizen concert in 2021, featuring the legendary musician Elton John and a constellation of other prominent stars. These unforgettable performances took place simultaneously in numerous cities worldwide, uniting music enthusiasts and activists in their collective effort to tackle global challenges.