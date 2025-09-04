Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2025) Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal has strongly criticized the conduct of politicians during the recent floods, accusing them of turning relief efforts into a publicity exercise.

In a social media post, Iqbal sarcastically remarked that YouTubers, TikTokers and actors should stop working because “politicians have now taken over their jobs.”

She wrote that politicians and their media teams were performing far better at creating content than actual content creators.

The actress questioned the sincerity of political leaders, saying that appearing in flood-hit areas for only a few minutes before disappearing does not qualify as genuine relief work.

“Are we such a foolish nation to believe that those who step into floodwaters for ten or fifteen minutes will protect the country?” she asked.

Iqbal further criticized leaders for downplaying losses, pointing out that while politicians claim there were no casualties, they remain unaware of the suffering of people who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

“What greater loss of life can there be than someone who dies yet is forced to live without everything?” she added.