Indian TV Actor Ashish Kapoor Arrested On Rape Charge

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2025 | 11:09 AM

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

Complainant claims she befriended Kapoor on Instagram and was later invited to a party at a friend’s house, where actor allegedly assaulted her in a washroom

New Delhi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2025) The popular Indian television actor Ashish Kapoor has been arrested by Delhi Police on allegations of raping a woman during a private party.

The Indian media reported the complainant claimed she befriended Kapoor on Instagram and was later invited to a party at a friend’s house, where the actor allegedly assaulted her in a washroom.

The FIR Names Ashish Kapoor, his friend, the friend’s wife, and two unidentified persons, though the woman has specifically accused Kapoor of rape.

She further alleged that the incident was filmed but police said no such video was recovered from the actor.

The police confirmed that the case is under investigation while Kapoor has denied all allegations.

More Stories From Showbiz