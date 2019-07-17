UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comedian 'Albela' Remembered On His 15th Death Anniversary

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 03:52 PM

Comedian 'Albela' remembered on his 15th death anniversary

Pakistan's renowned film, stage and TV actor and comedian Albela was remembered on his 15th death anniversary on July 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan's renowned film, stage and tv actor and comedian Albela was remembered on his 15th death anniversary on July 17.

Albela was born in Gojra, Toba Tek Singh District and came to Lahore at a very young age to become an actor.

Albela had a long film career as comedian but he did not achieve great success on the silver screen.

He was more popular as stage actor. His first film was Rishtay released in 1963.

He only had a main role in the film 'Wardatia' (1991) and some of his other films are 'Badnam', 'Yaar Maar', 'Ishq Nachawe Gali Gali', 'Allah Ditta', 'Siren', 'International Luttairey,' 'Majhoo', 'Abdullah The Great', 'Hero', and 'Khandan'.

Albela's biggest contribution was in the field of theater. He performed in numerous stage shows and dramas.

He is recognized as one of the actors who transformed theater, evolving the present commercial theater.

He also performed in numerous television plays in his career spanning over 50 years. Comedian Albela died in Lahore on July 17, 2004.

Related Topics

Lahore Film And Movies Died Young Toba Tek Singh Gojra July Silver TV

Recent Stories

This is what PM Imran is reading these days

8 minutes ago

Inzamam-ul-Haq not to seek extension to his contra ..

15 minutes ago

Bar, bench play plausible role for instant justice ..

5 minutes ago

Thieves put elfy in ATM machine in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis now bound to pay tax on all mo ..

25 minutes ago

Govt to acquire land, start construction on Machik ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.