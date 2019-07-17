Comedian 'Albela' remembered on his 15th death anniversary

Pakistan's renowned film, stage and TV actor and comedian Albela was remembered on his 15th death anniversary on July 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan's renowned film, stage and tv actor and comedian Albela was remembered on his 15th death anniversary on July 17.

Albela was born in Gojra, Toba Tek Singh District and came to Lahore at a very young age to become an actor.

Albela had a long film career as comedian but he did not achieve great success on the silver screen.

He was more popular as stage actor. His first film was Rishtay released in 1963.

He only had a main role in the film 'Wardatia' (1991) and some of his other films are 'Badnam', 'Yaar Maar', 'Ishq Nachawe Gali Gali', 'Allah Ditta', 'Siren', 'International Luttairey,' 'Majhoo', 'Abdullah The Great', 'Hero', and 'Khandan'.

Albela's biggest contribution was in the field of theater. He performed in numerous stage shows and dramas.

He is recognized as one of the actors who transformed theater, evolving the present commercial theater.

He also performed in numerous television plays in his career spanning over 50 years. Comedian Albela died in Lahore on July 17, 2004.