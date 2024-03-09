Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

(@Abdulla99267510)

Dance Junction stands out as a premier platform for aspiring dancers, offering newcomers an avenue to showcase their talent and passion for dance in a supportive environment.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2024) Karachi Arts Council recently hosted another edition of Dance Junction, a vibrant celebration for dance enthusiasts.

It was organized in collaboration with Wahab Shah and Company.

The event, which unfolded at the Arts Council of Pakistan on March 8th, coincided with the International Women’s Day, offering a night filled with mesmerizing performances paying homage to Pakistani musicians and the nation’s rich music industry.

Wahab Shah, the acclaimed dancer, underscored the event's significance as a portrayal of Sufism and a representation of Pakistani cultural diversity.

He highlighted that the performances not only entertained but also served as a means to share art among the people.

Renowned dancer Nighat Chaudhry, alongside Mani Chow and other performers, graced the stage with captivating dance routines, set to the tunes of iconic songs from the 1970s, hailed as the golden era of Pakistani music, sung by the likes of Nadia Hassan, Sajjad Ali, and Abrar-ul-Haq.

Ahmed Shah, President of the Arts Council, emphasized that art and culture uphold decency and contribute to the safety of women. He reiterated the Arts Council's commitment to providing a platform that welcomes individuals from all walks of life including those who may not have had the opportunity to explore dance otherwise.