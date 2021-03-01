UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ejaz Durrani Who Is Known As "Ranjha" Passes Away

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 16 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 02:31 PM

Ejaz Durrani who is known as

The 86-year old actor  who performed his role as a “Ranjha” in film “Heer Ranjha” in 1970 was ill for a month and was admitted to a local hospital.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1, 2021) Ejaz Durrani—the person who was known as “Ranjha” passed away in Lahore on Saturday.

He was 86.

Ejaz Durrani was ill for a month. He was very popular among his fans in Punjab for his remarkable performance as “Rajha” in Heer and Ranjha.

The friends, colleagues and relatives expressed serious concerns over his death. A local tv reported that his funeral prayer would be held today after Zohr prayer and he would be buried here in Lahore.

Peoples from different walks of life including Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief over his demise and extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased.

Ejaz Durrani gained popularity as a Ranjha in film “Heer” in 1970. He also performed role in film Mirza Sahiban.

He was born in Jalalpur Jattan, a village in Gujrat District in 1935. He was a film actor, director and producer active from 1956 to 1984. He was the first hero of Pakistani cinema who had a diamond jubilee film to his credit. He married actress and singer Noor Jehan but later they divorced. He had three daughters from her. Later, he married film actress Firdous. His three daughters from Noor Jehan are Hina, Shazia and Nazia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Film And Movies Punjab Married Gujrat Jalalpur Jattan Noor Jehan Ejaz Durrani Prayer Family TV From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.37 a barrel F ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

4 minutes ago

Armenian President Got New Request From Pashinyan ..

4 minutes ago

China's agricultural product wholesale prices edge ..

4 minutes ago

Shibli for ensuring transparency in Senate polls a ..

4 minutes ago

Thailand confirms 80 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.