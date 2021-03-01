Ejaz Durrani Who Is Known As "Ranjha" Passes Away

(@fidahassanain)

The 86-year old actor who performed his role as a “Ranjha” in film “Heer Ranjha” in 1970 was ill for a month and was admitted to a local hospital.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1, 2021) Ejaz Durrani—the person who was known as “Ranjha” passed away in Lahore on Saturday.

He was 86.

Ejaz Durrani was ill for a month. He was very popular among his fans in Punjab for his remarkable performance as “Rajha” in Heer and Ranjha.

The friends, colleagues and relatives expressed serious concerns over his death. A local tv reported that his funeral prayer would be held today after Zohr prayer and he would be buried here in Lahore.

Peoples from different walks of life including Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed grief over his demise and extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of the deceased.

Ejaz Durrani gained popularity as a Ranjha in film “Heer” in 1970. He also performed role in film Mirza Sahiban.

He was born in Jalalpur Jattan, a village in Gujrat District in 1935. He was a film actor, director and producer active from 1956 to 1984. He was the first hero of Pakistani cinema who had a diamond jubilee film to his credit. He married actress and singer Noor Jehan but later they divorced. He had three daughters from her. Later, he married film actress Firdous. His three daughters from Noor Jehan are Hina, Shazia and Nazia.