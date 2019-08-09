UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emraan Hashmi To Reunite With Jacqueline Fernandez For Arth Remake

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:15 PM

Emraan Hashmi to reunite with Jacqueline Fernandez for Arth remake

South actress-filmmaker Revathi is all set to make a remake of Mahesh Bhatt's path-breaking 1982 drama 'Arth' which featured Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi in lead roles

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) South actress-filmmaker Revathi is all set to make a remake of Mahesh Bhatt's path-breaking 1982 drama 'Arth' which featured Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi in lead roles.A Times of India report claims that while the makers have roped in actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Swara Bhasker, speculations are also there Emraan Hashmi will play the main lead opposite the two actresses.

Jacqueline and Swara will reportedly reprise roles of Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi while Emraan will step into the shoes of the character played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the cult film."Emraan has been approached to play one of the male leads, possibly Kulbhushan Kharbanda's role.

The actor is pretty excited about the part, given that the original was tactfully and meticulously looked over by Bhatt himself.

Emraan's closeness with the Bhatt family is well known and Emraan obviously seems to be an obvious choice for the role," Pinkvilla quoted a source saying.Emraan is known to be quite close to his uncle Mahesh Bhatt and shares warm relations with him.

The report added that the actor is keen to be a part of the project since the original was helmed by Mahesh.Though there has been no official confirmation on the same, the film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.Swara Bhaskar will next see in sheer 'Qorma' that is scheduled to release on March 2020 while Emraan has films like 'Body', 'Father's Day', 'Ezra', 'Chehre' and 'Mumbai Saga'.

Jacqueline will be seen in 'Saaho', 'Humari Shaadi', 'Drive' and 'Dancing Dad'.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Film And Movies Male Same Lead Jacqueline Fernandez Shabana Azmi Swara Bhaskar March 2020 Family All

Recent Stories

UK Real GDP Falls 0.2% in 2nd Quarter of 2019 Amid ..

23 minutes ago

SMTA, ADB host "Istanbul Roadshow" for Contractors ..

23 minutes ago

Iran Warns of Disastrous Consequences of Israel Jo ..

23 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

1 hour ago

One police man martyred, another injured in firing ..

16 minutes ago

Sana Ullah son-in-law arrested

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.