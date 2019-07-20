UrduPoint.com
Fawad Chaudhry Says He Suggested Mehwish Hayat’s Name For Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 12:43 PM

Fawad Chaudhry says he suggested Mehwish Hayat’s name for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 20th July, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that he had suggested actress Mehwish Hayat’s name for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Fawad Chaudhy said that Mehwish Hayat is his favourite actress, adding that he did not know her before and met her for the first time at the Pakistan Day ceremony to confer civil awards.

He said that he nominated Mehwish Hayat for the award as her movies have done highest business in Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry, who previously served as information minister, said that three of Mehwish Hayat’s movie did a business of Rs1 billion.

He further said that he was shocked that Babra Sharif and Reema Khan were not given any award yet while Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were also not honoured. That’s why we awarded them Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

I also suggested that a category for youth should also be included in these awards to encourage them, he added.

Mehwish Hayat, who has starred in several Pakistani blockbusters including Punjab Nahi Jaungi, was awarded the civilian honour Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day this year.

An investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on March 23 where President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi conferred civil awards to individuals demonstrating feats in different fields of science and arts.

At least 171 personalities, including some foreigners, were selected for this year's awards.

Among several artists, Mehwish Hayat was conferred with one of the highest civil awards, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, for her contribution to Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

